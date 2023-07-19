MISSOURI — Hot, humid, Midwest heat sends even the smallest of creatures scurrying into cooler areas. Particularly, in and around homes.

There’s a handful of arachnids that find their way indoors during the hottest parts of the year, oftentimes descending from hot attics or crawling up from musty damp basements. Summer means you’re more likely to see these pests where you don’t want them.

1. Scorpions

Did you know Missouri is home to the bark-striped scorpion? It’s the only scorpion found in the Show-Me state.

Bark-Striped Scorpion. Photo Courtesy Missouri Dept. of Conservation

This species prefers areas with loose rock (like the abundant Missouri limestone) to hide from the blazing heat. This has them searching for cracks and crevices around the foundations of homes, cellars, basements, and porches, making their way inside. These scorpions are venomous and their sting is comparable to a bee or wasp. You’re unlikely to see them during the day, so bring an ultraviolet blacklight to search for the scorpions – they’ll glow a neon blue-green making it nearly impossible to miss the creature.

2. Black Widow

Two species of black widows are found in Missouri: the northern black widow and the southern black widow – both with different markings on their abdomens that can be red or white.

Black widow spider in a jar after being captured in a storage area in southwest Missouri.

Southern Black Widow. Photo Courtesy the Missouri Dept. of Conservation

These venomous spiders are likely to find their way indoors during extreme heat and as it starts to get cold. They prefer low-traffic or undisturbed areas, but near light sources to lure prey. They gravitate towards areas of clutter like sheds, basements, attics, closets, garages, and boxes. Pest Strategies says if you see one black widow in your home, there’s likely more nearby.

3. Brown Recluse

Arguably the most well-known common venomous spider to venture indoors is the brown recluse. This arachnid is also known as the “violin spider” or “fiddler” for the distinct fiddle-shaped dark brown marking on its head. It is named “recluse” for its secretive behavior to hide in undisturbed areas like storage closets, basements, behind furniture, and in rarely-used drawers and cabinets.

Brown Recluse Spider. Photo Courtesy Missouri Dept. of Conservation

They become more active between March and October, at night. Extreme heat can have them escaping their undisturbed living areas (like attics, and under porches) to more tolerable conditions inside the home. The Missouri Department of Conservation says to eliminate long-neglected, undisturbed, unused storage areas in your home to decrease the creature’s desire to dwell in those areas.

4. Common House Spider

Likely the most common spider you’ll find in your home is the aptly named common house spider. Though this arachnid is in the same family order as the black widow (Theridiidae: the cobweb or tangle-web spiders), it is harmless.

Common House Spider. Photo Courtesy Missouri Dept. of Conservation

Common House spiders have a large, high abdomen and ringed legs. They tend to nest between window panes or walls, and in basements or garages. The Missouri Department of Conservation says these spiders primarily live near humans or in human-built structures, through any opening they can access. You’ll likely see an egg sac in its web.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says to close off places where pests can come inside and get rid of clutter to make it easier to get rid of any unwanted guests.