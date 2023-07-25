MISSOURI — Move over Arkansas, there’s a new rider leading the group this time. Missouri has made the top 10 best states for cycling according to a new study. Arkansas, also known as the mountain biking capital of the world, didn’t make the list at all.

States were examined by Gambling.com based on four factors: the Bike Shop Excellence Award, data from the League of American Bicyclists regarding bike-related deaths and actions towards state infrastructure, and statewide bicycle rental costs. These categories comprised the Overall Cycling Score. Missouri came in 10th place.

Missouri Stats:

Bike Shop Excellence Award Score – 75.5

Cycling Friendly Actions Score – 16.3

Cycling Safety Score – 77.6

Rental Cost Score – 87.8

Overall Cycling Score: 64.3

Between 2019-2021, bike sales soared to 57%, according to the study. It seems the biking trend hasn’t settled – especially in southwest Missouri. There are now eight designated biking trails in the Joplin metro area according to Trail Forks. Some even opened during the height of the pandemic in 2020, like Neosho’s High Ground Reserve trail.

Local mountain bike coach and biker Rob Umlauf says he isn’t surprised by the study results. He says the hobby has grown since COVID.

“There are now bike clubs around the area that organize group rides. More bike shops have popped up in the area. I’ve seen more people biking around town, commuting to work, families biking together at the park,” he said. “It’s great.”

Umlauf adds taking a bike might save people money. Maintenance is typically less costly than a vehicle. Once someone has a bike, it’s something they can do for free. But he says the best benefits lay outside of the savings.

“It’s phenomenal for your health,” he said. “And it gets people outside. The Ozarks are home to some incredible views. Every trail I’ve ridden in Missouri has been well-maintained, and the culture around biking comes with a responsibility: leave no trace. Respect the soil, respect the trail, and your fellow trail users.”