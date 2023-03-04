KNOB KNOSTER, Mo. — A 2021 crash involving a B-2 Spirit bomber at Whiteman Air Force Base is still visible on Google Earth. An image of the accident scene caught the attention of the GoogleEarthFinds sub-Reddit.

The aircraft malfunctioned during a nighttime training flight. It made an emergency landing at around 12:30 a.m. on September 14, 2021. No one was injured in the crash.

Crashes involving this type of aircraft are rare. The last accident involving a B-2 was in 2015. Whiteman Air Force Base has been home to the planes since the 1990s. Each aircraft costs about $1.2 billion.

This air force base was recently in the news for another aerial vehicle. A Chinese balloon drifted overhead during its trip across the United States. It happened to also fly over other sensitive US military bases. The balloon was eventually shot down over the Atlantic Ocean.