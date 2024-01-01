(Photo courtesy: Shutterstock)

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Many people likely spent some time during the holiday season with family and friends, where alcohol was also present. Unfortunately, once those parties were over, a large number of intoxicated drivers would hit the road. Nearly 30% of fatal car accidents in November and December involved a drunk driver.

In some states, drunk driving tends to be more common, putting drivers at greater risk when they get behind the wheel.

Forbes Advisor recently conducted a sobering study to uncover the worst states for drunk driving. The study compared all 50 states across six key metrics and found that Missouri ranks number 9 among the worst states for drunk driving.

The “Show Me State” stands out with the 11th-highest rate of drunk drivers involved in fatal crashes (5.92 per 100,000 licensed drivers). The state also has the 11th-highest percentage of traffic deaths caused by drivers with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.01 to 0.07 (6.69%). Missouri has the 12th-highest rate of people killed in crashes involving a drunk driver (4.30 per 100,000 state residents).

Following Missouri in the rankings is one of its neighboring states. The study places Oklahoma at number ten among the worst states for drunk driving. The Sooner State stands out as the state with the 10th-highest rate of drunk drivers involved in fatal crashes (6.03 per 100,000 licensed drivers).

Oklahoma has the 10th-highest share of drunk drivers under age 21 involved in fatal crashes (0.55 per 100,000 licensed drivers). The state ranks 14th highest for the rate of people killed in crashes involving a drunk driver (4.16 per 100,000 state residents).

Worst States For Drunk Driving

Rank State Total Score Out of 100 % of Traffic Deaths Caused by Drunk Drivers DUI Arrests (amount per 100,000 drivers) Drunk Drivers Involved In Fatal Crashes

(amount per 100,000 drivers) 1 Montana 100.00 43.51% 450.50 8.57 2 South Dakota 98.78 35.14% 879.12 5.60 3 Texas 98.66 42.37% 339.54 8.30 4 Wyoming 96.82 34.55% 629.12 8.22 5 North Dakota 87.65 32.67% 832.50 6.11 6 Oregon 86.53 35.89% 393.76 5.36 7 New Mexico 76.64 32.02% 278.59 7.81 8 South Carolina 74.72 33.47% 257.93 7.57 9 Missouri 69.74 28.54% 336.38 5.92 10 Oklahoma 66.49 25.20% 333.63 6.03 Source: Forbes Advisor

For more information, you’ll find the full study, HERE.