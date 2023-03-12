How did Missouri rank among other states with how many fast food restaurants it has? (Credit: Getty Images)

MISSOURI (NEXSTAR) – While fast food is everywhere in the U.S., a new study shows Missouri has more fast food than most states in the country.

The study shows Missouri has 4.9 fast-food chains per 10,000 people, meaning it ties with Georgia for the seventh-highest number of fast-food restaurants in the nation.

The study comes from Betsperts, a crowdsourced sports gambling advice platform. Betsperts took the top 30 restaurants from Wikipedia’s list of the largest fast-food chains, then used Data Infiniti to find the number of fast-food restaurants per 10,000 people in each state.

After that, the platform used Google Keyword Planner to discover the most popular fast-food restaurants per state.

Just a few states have more fast-food establishments per 10,000 people than Missouri. Alabama ranks first in the nation with 6.3 restaurants per 10,000 people, while Nebraska ranks second with 5.4 restaurants per 10,000 people.

Meanwhile, Vermont has the least amount of fast-food restaurants per 10,000 people.

According to the study, Starbucks is America’s most popular fast-food chain, followed by McDonald’s in second place and Chick-fil-A in third.

The Betsperts study also shows Missourians chose to eat at McDonald’s more than any other fast-food chain. However, a separate study conducted by Pricelisto found Taco Bell to be the most popular fast-food chain in Missouri.