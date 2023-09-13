JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Dollar General, claiming that hundreds of its retail stores in the state are offering “unfair and deceptive pricing.”

Bailey’s lawsuit contends that Dollar General has violated Missouri’s consumer protection laws by advertising one price on the shelves and charging a higher price at the register upon checkout.

The lawsuit states, “Dollar General is routinely overcharging Missouri consumers for every day staples and the necessities of life. Worse still, consumers are being deceived as to the prices they are actually paying for these items.”

Bailey says items such as candles, toilet paper, lip balm, lemonade, tire foam and drink coolers all frequently cost more at the point of sale than the prices listed on the shelf.

Bailey claims this is a violation of the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act. He is seeking an injunction, full restitution, civil penalties, and other relief.

“As long as I’m Attorney General, my office will always pursue those who attempt to rip off Missouri consumers,” said Bailey. “Prices are at an all-time high; the last thing Missourians need is to feel the brunt of Dollar General’s scheme. We will move forward undeterred in our fight to obtain full restitution for all affected.”

The Attorney General’s Office says it has conducted the investigation with the Missouri Department of Agriculture’s Weights and Measures Division. The investigation found that nearly 100 locations failed inspections over price discrepancies.

Dollar General operates more than 600 stores in Missouri and nearly 20,000 stores nationwide. The chain generally aims to sell lower-cost items compared to other big-name retailers and reportedly still sold a small amount of $1 items as of May 2023.

Anyone who thinks they might have been affected should contact the Consumer Protection hotline at 800-392-8222 or submit a complaint online.