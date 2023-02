ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A missing cat from Missouri has been reunited with his family after being located in Rogers, Ark.

Ringo is from Jay, Mo., and went missing around New Year’s Day and wound up at a Rogers animal shelter after his owner, Savannah Hopper, went online and found a picture of him in a Facebook group for missing pets.

Hopper said it’s unclear how Ringo made his way down to Rogers but the family assumes he hitched a ride on someone’s vehicle.