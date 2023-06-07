MISSOURI — If you like hunting or fishing, it may soon cost more for you to enjoy the great outdoors.

The Missouri Conservation Commission has proposed raising the price of state permit fees, including hunting, fishing, combined hunting and fishing, trapping, turkey, and deer permits.

The state issues about two-and-a-half million permits per year, and the cost of most of those has been frozen for the last 20 years. The increases would generally range from 50 cents to a dollar.

The commission will take public comment on the proposal from July 4th to August 2nd, and it’s expected to make a final decision in September.