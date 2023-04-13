JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has announced population recovery efforts of the endangered Ozark hellbender are successful. A zoo-raised hellbender has reproduced within the Current River.

Hellbenders are large aquatic salamanders. Missouri is the only state that contains both subspecies of North American hellbenders: the Ozark hellbender and the eastern hellbender. Rivers in southern Missouri and northern Arkansas once supported tens of thousands of hellbenders. Today, fewer than 1,000 exist in the world.

“We are very excited to announce this news,” said Missouri State Herpetologist Jeff Briggler. “This is the first documented event of a zoo-raised animal fathering a clutch of eggs in the wild.”

Adult hellbenders are the largest species of salamanders in North America. Its closest relatives are the giant salamanders of China and Japan, which can reach over five feet in length.

Ozark and eastern hellbenders are large, aquatic salamanders that prefer shallow, swift-flowing streams and rivers. Photo Courtesy MDC.

MDC Herpetologist Jeff Briggler (left) holds the first zoo-reared Ozark hellbender to reproduce in the wild. Pictured with Briggler is MDC Ozark District Supervisor John Ackerson (middle) and National Park Service Natural Resource Manager Victoria Grant (right). Photo Courtesy of MDC

The first zoo-raised OZark hellbender to successfully reproduce in the wild. The animal was raised from a clutch of eggs at the St. Louis Zoo and released on the Current River in 2019. Photo Courtesy of MDC

A successfully fathered clutch of eggs on the current river. Photo Courtesy of MDC

MDC has partnered with the Ron and Karen Goeller Center for Hellbender Conservation, part of the Saint Louis Zoo Wildcare Institute, and other agencies, to breed the salamanders in captivity and rear eggs collected from the wild to compact the decrease in population. Once captive-bred larvae reach 3-4 years old, they were released in native Ozark ecosystems.

Biologists began releasing zoo-raised hellbenders in Missouri in 2008, later increasing the number of released animals in 2012. More than 10,000 Ozark and eastern hellbenders have been raised at the Saint Louis Zoo and MDC hatchery have been released into their native rivers.

“The majority of hellbenders existing in the wild and all 10,000-plus released animals have a small chip embedded under their skin with a unique number to allow us to identify the animals in future encounters,” Briggler explained.

Very few hellbender nests are found in the wild each year, and the chances of finding a tagged male tending a clutch of eggs are rarer. However, in October 2022, biologists found a tagged male that was protecting a clutch of 128 well-developed eggs in the Current River. Later inspection of the nest showed the eggs were beginning the process of hatching.

“Our ultimate goal was to see the successful reproduction of a zoo-reared animal in the wild,” said Briggler. “And now we’ve accomplished that goal in our journey to save the unique Ozark salamander.”