MISSOURI — The black vulture population in Missouri is on the rise, posing challenges for livestock producers due to their aggressive behavior according to the Missouri Department of Agriculture.

Not to be confused with the more docile turkey-vulture, black vultures have been known to attack newborn livestock, especially in groups. When flocked together black vultures tend to win out when competing for food. This predatory behavior includes targeting cows that are ill or in the process of giving birth.

Despite primarily feeding on carrion, these birds of prey have the capacity to kill small to medium-sized animals. These avian predators leave distinct signs of their attacks on sick or newborn livestock in the form of disembowelment, consuming body parts, and plucking out the eyes of these vulnerable animals.

But dealing with these birds can be complicated and requires coordinating efforts between livestock owners and the state. These scavenger birds come with red tape – they are federally under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918. Those interested in killing the birds or eradicating their nests or eggs must obtain a permit from the Missouri Farm Bureau. You can find more information about that here or by calling 573-893-1416.

To control black vulture-related issues the University of Missouri Extension has recommended the following strategies:

Employ various scare tactics such as loud noises, water spraying, lasers, and guard dogs for a temporary and immediate remedy

Place black vulture replicas around calving area to deter live vultures

Plan birthing time frames to condense live births and facilitate close monitoring

Pen birthing livestock near human activity for closer observation and quicker responses

For those who need a more tailored approach to a black vulture problem can call 573-449-3033 ext. 10 to request assistance from the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA-APHIS).

In the unfortunate event of livestock loss from black vultures, farmers can seek reimbursement through the Livestock Indemnity Program offered by the local USDA Farm Service Agency. Additionally, the Missouri Department of Agriculture provides a necropsy reimbursement process, requiring examination by a licensed veterinarian or USDA-APHIS official within 24 hours of discovery.