SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Louisville, Kentucky man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday, August 31, 2022, for possessing methamphetamine hidden inside a rental vehicle after he was stopped on I-44 in Jasper County, Mo.

Quennel A. Young, 31, was sentenced to 16 years and eight months in federal prison without parole.

On July 26, 2020, Young was pulled over by Missouri State Highway Patrol on I-44 after the trooper observed Young commit multiple traffic violations.

Upon searching the vehicle, the trooper found approximately 2.2 pounds of methamphetamine that was duct-taped inside the liner of the trunk lid. In a later search of the vehicle, officers found three additional duct-taped bundles of methamphetamine hidden under the center console gear shift cover. All five bundles of methamphetamine weighed approximately 5.59 pounds (2.539 kilograms).

According to other court documents, Young has a prior felony conviction for second-degree manslaughter after he and three others attacked the victim, causing the victim to suffer severe head injuries. The victim later succumbed to his injuries and died.

Young also has prior felony convictions for three counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument, and a felony conviction for attempted possession of a forged instrument.

Young also has two prior misdemeanor convictions for assault in which he struck a woman in the face, and threatened to kill her in a text message before he appeared at the victim’s home. There, he struck her in the face causing injury that required stitches to the victim’s lip, and a root canal on two teeth.

This case was prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Cameron A. Beaver and Assistant U.S. Attorney Megan Chalifoux. It was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Joplin Police Department, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.