KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City family is out of their home after someone set fire to the house. A man was caught on video trying to take the Ring doorbell camera off of the home minutes before.

At 3:14 a.m. Tuesday, the video shows a man, who the victim said is her ex-boyfriend, attempting to take the camera off of the home. He was unsuccessful.

Just over 30 minutes later, he was back again, the video shows, this time using some sort of cloth to cover the camera.

Three minutes later, the victim’s son ran into his mom’s room telling her their car was on fire.

“Domestic violence is about power and control, and when that power and control is taken away or it’s minimized, then what we see is those efforts are escalated to try and get them back,” said MaryAnn Metheny with Hope House. The nonprofit offers a domestic violence shelter and other services.

The victim, who FOX4 is not naming at this time, shared videos and pictures of the aftermath. The woman, her six kids and her grandmother are now without a home.

“It could be the matter of life and death because, with domestic violence, people do die,” Metheny said.

FOX4 reached out to the Kansas City Fire Department. A spokesperson said firefighters called bomb and arson investigators the morning of the fire.

Working for you, FOX4 also reached out to Kansas City police. The agency said this is an open investigation but they are currently looking for someone

If you have any information you’re asked to reach out to the Kansas City Missouri Police Department.