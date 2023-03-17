(Photo courtesy: Getty Images)

JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri might not be the movie capital of America, but the Show Me State often shows off when filmmakers shoot their work here. A wide variety of films have been made in Missouri over a remarkable span of time.

To look back at a familiar scene and see it in a new way, it’s worth giving these films a watch. Here are just some of the many films that were shot in Missouri (from 2000-2023), and how you can find them at home (streaming information may be subject to change).

‘Fever Pitch’ (2005)

Drew Barrymore and Jimmy Fallon in “Fever Pitch.” (Photo courtesy: Shutterstock)
  • Directors: Peter and Bobby Farrelly
  • Cast: Drew Barrymore, Jimmy Fallon
  • Missouri location: St. Louis
  • Does the story involve Missouri? Yes. In this rom-com, Boston Red Sox obsessive Ben (Fallon) and girlfriend Lindsey (Barrymore) visit Busch Stadium for the fourth game of the 2004 Red Sox-Cardinals World Series. A scene of Fallon and Barrymore’s characters celebrating on the field happened in real-time. 
  • Rating: PG-13
  • Where to stream: Disney+, Amazon Prime, Apple TV

‘Killshot’ (2008)

  • Director: John Madden
  • Cast: Diane Lane, Thomas Jane, Mickey Rourke, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Rosario Dawson
  • Missouri location: Cape Girardeau
  • Does the story involve Missouri? Yes. In this mafia thriller, a pair of witnesses seeking protection are relocated to Missouri.
  • Rating: R
  • Where to stream: Amazon Prime

‘Up in the Air’ (2009)

Anna Kendrick earned a best supporting actress Oscar nomination for her breakout role in 2009’s “Up in the Air.” (Photo courtesy: Getty Images)
  • Director: Jason Reitman
  • Cast: George Clooney, Anna Kendrick, Vera Farmiga, Jason Bateman
  • Missouri location: St. Louis
  • Does the story involve Missouri? Yes, the film features scenes set at Lambert airport, but St. Louis also stands in for a number of Middle American cities throughout the narrative.
  • Rating: R
  • Where to stream: Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Netflix, Paramount Plus

| A Cowboy Boot On A Fence Post — What It Means >

‘Winter’s Bone’ (2010)

Jennifer Lawrence (with William White) plays an Ozark teen trying to keep her family safe in “Winter’s Bone.” (Photo courtesy: Shutterstock)
  • Director: Debra Granik
  • Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, John Hawkes, Garret Dillahunt
  • Missouri locations: Locales within Taney and Christian counties
  • Does the story involve Missouri? The film which made a then-20-year-old Jennifer Lawrence is indeed set within an insular Ozarks, where a teen girl fights for her family’s future and tries to track down her father.
  • Rating: R
  • Where to stream: Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Peacock

‘You’re Next’ (2011)

  • Director: Adam Wingard
  • Cast: Sharni Vinson, Nicholas Tucci, Wendi Glenn, A.J. Bowen
  • Missouri location: Columbia
  • Does the story involve Missouri? Written by Columbia native Simon Barrett, this home invasion horror flick is set within Show Me State borders.
  • Rating: R
  • Where to stream: Amazon Prime, Hulu

‘Gone Girl’ (2014)

Ben Affleck in “Gone Girl.” (Photo courtesy: Shutterstock)
  • Director: David Fincher
  • Cast: Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, Neil Patrick Harris, Tyler Perry
  • Missouri location: Cape Girardeau
  • Does the story involve Missouri? Based on Kansas City native Gillian Flynn’s smash novel, this marital drama-and-missing woman thriller travels to the fictional Missouri town of North Carthage.
  • Rating: R
  • Where to stream: Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu

| Small Town Brewery In Missouri “Best In The State” >

‘American Honey’ (2016)

A hypnotic romance between Star (Sasha Lane) and Jake (Shia LaBeouf) is at the heart of the freewheeling road-trip movie, “American Honey.” (Photo courtesy: Shutterstock)
  • Director: Andrea Arnold
  • Cast: Sasha Lane, Shia LaBeouf, Riley Keough
  • Missouri location: Kansas City
  • Does the story involve Missouri? The road-trip movie involves passage through Kansas City.
  • Rating: R
  • Where to stream: Showtime Anytime, Amazon Prime, Apple TV

To learn about more films made in Missouri, visit the Missouri Film Office, located HERE.