JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri might not be the movie capital of America, but the Show Me State often shows off when filmmakers shoot their work here. A wide variety of films have been made in Missouri over a remarkable span of time.
To look back at a familiar scene and see it in a new way, it’s worth giving these films a watch. Here are just some of the many films that were shot in Missouri (from 2000-2023), and how you can find them at home (streaming information may be subject to change).
‘Fever Pitch’ (2005)
- Directors: Peter and Bobby Farrelly
- Cast: Drew Barrymore, Jimmy Fallon
- Missouri location: St. Louis
- Does the story involve Missouri? Yes. In this rom-com, Boston Red Sox obsessive Ben (Fallon) and girlfriend Lindsey (Barrymore) visit Busch Stadium for the fourth game of the 2004 Red Sox-Cardinals World Series. A scene of Fallon and Barrymore’s characters celebrating on the field happened in real-time.
- Rating: PG-13
- Where to stream: Disney+, Amazon Prime, Apple TV
‘Killshot’ (2008)
- Director: John Madden
- Cast: Diane Lane, Thomas Jane, Mickey Rourke, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Rosario Dawson
- Missouri location: Cape Girardeau
- Does the story involve Missouri? Yes. In this mafia thriller, a pair of witnesses seeking protection are relocated to Missouri.
- Rating: R
- Where to stream: Amazon Prime
‘Up in the Air’ (2009)
- Director: Jason Reitman
- Cast: George Clooney, Anna Kendrick, Vera Farmiga, Jason Bateman
- Missouri location: St. Louis
- Does the story involve Missouri? Yes, the film features scenes set at Lambert airport, but St. Louis also stands in for a number of Middle American cities throughout the narrative.
- Rating: R
- Where to stream: Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Netflix, Paramount Plus
‘Winter’s Bone’ (2010)
- Director: Debra Granik
- Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, John Hawkes, Garret Dillahunt
- Missouri locations: Locales within Taney and Christian counties
- Does the story involve Missouri? The film which made a then-20-year-old Jennifer Lawrence is indeed set within an insular Ozarks, where a teen girl fights for her family’s future and tries to track down her father.
- Rating: R
- Where to stream: Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Peacock
‘You’re Next’ (2011)
- Director: Adam Wingard
- Cast: Sharni Vinson, Nicholas Tucci, Wendi Glenn, A.J. Bowen
- Missouri location: Columbia
- Does the story involve Missouri? Written by Columbia native Simon Barrett, this home invasion horror flick is set within Show Me State borders.
- Rating: R
- Where to stream: Amazon Prime, Hulu
‘Gone Girl’ (2014)
- Director: David Fincher
- Cast: Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, Neil Patrick Harris, Tyler Perry
- Missouri location: Cape Girardeau
- Does the story involve Missouri? Based on Kansas City native Gillian Flynn’s smash novel, this marital drama-and-missing woman thriller travels to the fictional Missouri town of North Carthage.
- Rating: R
- Where to stream: Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu
‘American Honey’ (2016)
- Director: Andrea Arnold
- Cast: Sasha Lane, Shia LaBeouf, Riley Keough
- Missouri location: Kansas City
- Does the story involve Missouri? The road-trip movie involves passage through Kansas City.
- Rating: R
- Where to stream: Showtime Anytime, Amazon Prime, Apple TV
To learn about more films made in Missouri, visit the Missouri Film Office, located HERE.