Here's a look at movies (from 2000-2023) that were made in Missouri

(Photo courtesy: Getty Images)

JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri might not be the movie capital of America, but the Show Me State often shows off when filmmakers shoot their work here. A wide variety of films have been made in Missouri over a remarkable span of time.

To look back at a familiar scene and see it in a new way, it’s worth giving these films a watch. Here are just some of the many films that were shot in Missouri (from 2000-2023), and how you can find them at home (streaming information may be subject to change).

‘Fever Pitch’ (2005)

Drew Barrymore and Jimmy Fallon in “Fever Pitch.” (Photo courtesy: Shutterstock)

Directors: Peter and Bobby Farrelly

Peter and Bobby Farrelly Cast: Drew Barrymore, Jimmy Fallon

Drew Barrymore, Jimmy Fallon Missouri location: St. Louis

St. Louis Does the story involve Missouri? Yes. In this rom-com, Boston Red Sox obsessive Ben (Fallon) and girlfriend Lindsey (Barrymore) visit Busch Stadium for the fourth game of the 2004 Red Sox-Cardinals World Series. A scene of Fallon and Barrymore’s characters celebrating on the field happened in real-time.

Yes. In this rom-com, Boston Red Sox obsessive Ben (Fallon) and girlfriend Lindsey (Barrymore) visit Busch Stadium for the fourth game of the 2004 Red Sox-Cardinals World Series. A scene of Fallon and Barrymore’s characters celebrating on the field happened in real-time. Rating: PG-13

PG-13 Where to stream: Disney+, Amazon Prime, Apple TV

‘Killshot’ (2008)

Director: John Madden

John Madden Cast: Diane Lane, Thomas Jane, Mickey Rourke, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Rosario Dawson

Diane Lane, Thomas Jane, Mickey Rourke, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Rosario Dawson Missouri location: Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau Does the story involve Missouri? Yes. In this mafia thriller, a pair of witnesses seeking protection are relocated to Missouri.

Yes. In this mafia thriller, a pair of witnesses seeking protection are relocated to Missouri. Rating : R

: R Where to stream: Amazon Prime

‘Up in the Air’ (2009)

Anna Kendrick earned a best supporting actress Oscar nomination for her breakout role in 2009’s “Up in the Air.” (Photo courtesy: Getty Images)

Director: Jason Reitman

Jason Reitman Cast: George Clooney, Anna Kendrick, Vera Farmiga, Jason Bateman

George Clooney, Anna Kendrick, Vera Farmiga, Jason Bateman Missouri location: St. Louis

St. Louis Does the story involve Missouri? Yes, the film features scenes set at Lambert airport, but St. Louis also stands in for a number of Middle American cities throughout the narrative.

Yes, the film features scenes set at Lambert airport, but St. Louis also stands in for a number of Middle American cities throughout the narrative. Rating: R

R Where to stream: Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Netflix, Paramount Plus

‘Winter’s Bone’ (2010)

Jennifer Lawrence (with William White) plays an Ozark teen trying to keep her family safe in “Winter’s Bone.” (Photo courtesy: Shutterstock)

Director: Debra Granik

Debra Granik Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, John Hawkes, Garret Dillahunt

Jennifer Lawrence, John Hawkes, Garret Dillahunt Missouri locations: Locales within Taney and Christian counties

Locales within Taney and Christian counties Does the story involve Missouri? The film which made a then-20-year-old Jennifer Lawrence is indeed set within an insular Ozarks, where a teen girl fights for her family’s future and tries to track down her father.

The film which made a then-20-year-old Jennifer Lawrence is indeed set within an insular Ozarks, where a teen girl fights for her family’s future and tries to track down her father. Rating: R

R Where to stream: Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Peacock

‘You’re Next’ (2011)

Director: Adam Wingard

Adam Wingard Cast: Sharni Vinson, Nicholas Tucci, Wendi Glenn, A.J. Bowen

Sharni Vinson, Nicholas Tucci, Wendi Glenn, A.J. Bowen Missouri location: Columbia

Columbia Does the story involve Missouri? Written by Columbia native Simon Barrett, this home invasion horror flick is set within Show Me State borders.

Written by Columbia native Simon Barrett, this home invasion horror flick is set within Show Me State borders. Rating: R

R Where to stream: Amazon Prime, Hulu

‘Gone Girl’ (2014)

Ben Affleck in “Gone Girl.” (Photo courtesy: Shutterstock)

Director: David Fincher

David Fincher Cast: Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, Neil Patrick Harris, Tyler Perry

Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, Neil Patrick Harris, Tyler Perry Missouri location: Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau Does the story involve Missouri? Based on Kansas City native Gillian Flynn’s smash novel, this marital drama-and-missing woman thriller travels to the fictional Missouri town of North Carthage.

Based on Kansas City native Gillian Flynn’s smash novel, this marital drama-and-missing woman thriller travels to the fictional Missouri town of North Carthage. Rating: R

R Where to stream: Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu

‘American Honey’ (2016)

A hypnotic romance between Star (Sasha Lane) and Jake (Shia LaBeouf) is at the heart of the freewheeling road-trip movie, “American Honey.” (Photo courtesy: Shutterstock)

Director: Andrea Arnold

Andrea Arnold Cast : Sasha Lane, Shia LaBeouf, Riley Keough

: Sasha Lane, Shia LaBeouf, Riley Keough Missouri location: Kansas City

Kansas City Does the story involve Missouri? The road-trip movie involves passage through Kansas City.

The road-trip movie involves passage through Kansas City. Rating: R

R Where to stream: Showtime Anytime, Amazon Prime, Apple TV

To learn about more films made in Missouri, visit the Missouri Film Office, located HERE.