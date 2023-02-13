KSNF/KODE — A Southwest Missouri lawmaker is hoping to take some pressure off of military families, who want to see the legacies of their loved ones live on.

State Representative Bob Bromley, of Carl Junction, is backing a measure to foot the bill when a highway is renamed in honor of a fallen soldier or first responder.

It costs thousands of dollars to make the new sign and put it in place, something he wants the state to cover.

He tells us the issue was highlighted last year with a military death.

“The withdrawl from Afghanistan, there was a soldier from St. Charles that was killed in that final withdrawl. And they put signs up close to Wentzville, Missouri and his family got a bill for 35 hundred dollars. And this is just totally unacceptable for Missourians, we shouldn’t allow this to happen,” said MO. Rep. Bob Bromley, (R) District 162.

The bill is sometimes covered by local community efforts.

Bromley says he believes it shouldn’t be an issue in the first place.