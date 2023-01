Editor’s Note: The following story is for mature audiences and contains potentially strong, inappropriate language.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The state of Missouri rejected nearly 500 vanity or personalized license plates in 2022.

According to the state’s Department of Revenue, the plates were rejected on the grounds of being obscene or profane in RSMo 301.144.3 and 12 C.S.R 10-23.185.

No personalized license plates shall be issued containing any letters, numbers or combination of letters and numbers which are obscene, profane, patently offensive or contemptuous of a racial or ethnic group, or offensive to good taste or decency, or would present an unreasonable danger to the health or safety of the applicant, of other users of streets and highways, or of the public in any location where the vehicle with such a plate may be found. Excerpt from Missouri Law 301.144.3

You can read the full list of all 471 rejected plates below.

The Department of Revenue did not say how many Missourians applied for vanity or personalized plates in 2022.