(KSNF/KODE) — U.S. life expectancy has declined two years in a row, which marks the largest decrease in a century (1923).

A study released by “Life Extension” — an online health and wellness resource that focuses primarily on the body’s unique needs — released a study on “States with the Best Outlook for Life Expectancy” using federal data from the Centers for Disease Control, Bureau of Economic Analysis, and the Census Bureau.

To determine which states have the healthiest lifestyles, the study analyzed federal data and compared states’ overall lifestyle scores to their actual life expectancies, in order to rank states based on healthy habits and longevity.

Data on life expectancy at birth was compared with countless healthy lifestyle metrics — like diet, fitness, stress, sleep, outdoor recreation, and social connection — in order to forecast how life expectancy is expected to trend in all 50 states and Washington D.C. in the years to come.

In doing so, we offer insight into which states are likely going to trend upward and live longer in the years to come. Of course, healthy choices boil down to each individual — but in the era of remote work, people have more choices about where to live and work and may seek states that align with their health and wellness goals.

The findings show that people in states with healthier habits do tend to live longer — but that the relationship isn’t always as clear-cut as you might expect.

STATE RANKINGS

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Census Bureau. (Graph courtesy: Lifeextension.com)

The 10 states with the best outlook for life expectancy include Hawaii, Minnesota, Vermont, Washington, New Hampshire, Utah, Colorado, Massachusetts, California, and Oregon.

However, several states throughout the Midwest and the South are among the worst states for life expectancy. Among those are Missouri, Arkansas, and Oklahoma.

MISSOURI — #42

Stress: Share of adults with anxiety symptoms — 31.1%

Exercise: Share of adults who exercised in the past month — 75.8%

Sleep Quality: Share of adults with insufficient sleep — 36.2%

Healthy Diet: Share of adults who eat fruit and vegetables every day — 68.2%

Healthy Weight: Share of adults at a healthy weight — 29.5%

Park Proximity: Share of population living within a half-mile of a park or school — 68%

Outdoor Recreation Spending: Share of state GDP for outdoor recreation — 2.2%

Social Isolation: Percentage of single-person households — 30.1%

OKLAHOMA — #45

Stress: Share of adults with anxiety symptoms — 31.3%

Exercise: Share of adults who exercised in the past month — 72.8%

Sleep quality: Share of adults with insufficient sleep — 35.7%

Healthy diet: Share of adults who eat fruit and vegetables every day — 65.05%

Healthy weight: Share of adults at a healthy weight — 25.9%

Park proximity: Share of population living within a half-mile of a park or school — 56.4%

Outdoor recreation spending: Share of state GDP for outdoor recreation — 2%

Social isolation: Percentage of single-person households — 29.3%

ARKANSAS — #45

Stress: Share of adults with anxiety symptoms — 28.9%

Exercise: Share of adults who exercised in the past month — 70.7%

Sleep quality: Share of adults with insufficient sleep — 38%

Healthy diet: Share of adults who eat fruit and vegetables every day — 67.1%

Healthy weight: Share of adults at a healthy weight — 27.4%

Park proximity: Share of population living with a half-mile of a park or school — 39.5%

Outdoor recreation spending: Share of state GDP for outdoor recreation — 2.4%

Social isolation: Percentage of single-person households — 28.7%

While not a perfect measure, the study admits — the keys to well-being and longevity include relationships, quality sleep, and stress management.

Social connections and support can help people cope with stress by providing them with a sense of belonging, security, and validation.