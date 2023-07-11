LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A Lee’s Summit Missouri Lottery player claimed the first of three, $3 million top prizes on a “$3,000,000 Spectacular” scratchers ticket.

She purchased the winning ticket at QuikTrip, 1450 N.E. 291 Highway in Lee’s Summit and said she has her personal preference for picking out games.

“I like to go for the middle-of-the-pack tickets. Like number 12 in a pack is a good ticket for me,” she said.

When reacting to her win she thanked God for her lottery luck.

“Thank you Lord!” she said. “What a blessing!”

According to the Missouri Lottery, So far, ‘$3,000,000 Spectacular’ players have won over $34.7 million in prizes playing the $30 game.

Last year, players in Jackson County have won over $103.1 million from the Missouri Lottery.