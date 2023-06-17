Speed boats in full throttle in Lake of Ozark and the golf course in the background, Missouri, USA. (Courtesy: Getty Images)

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. – Millions flock to the Lake of the Ozarks every year for their summertime excursions, but it’s what happens on the water that gives many a thrill unlike any other.

The Lake of the Ozarks officially takes the title of America’s “Best Lake for Water Sports” as part of a national poll conducted by USA TODAY.

Voters gave the Lake of the Ozarks national spotlight through the USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. USA TODAY revealed the official results on Friday.

Lake of the Ozarks beat out some stiff competition in the likes of Lake Superior, Lake Havasu, Lake Tahoe and Big Bear Lake, among others.

“There truly are so many ways to enjoy the water at the Lake of the Ozarks,” said Lagina Fitzpatrick, executive director for the Lake of the Ozarks Tri-County Lodging Association, on the honor. “Whether it’s wakeboarding, paddleboarding, skiing, tubing, kayaking, parasailing, fishing or just simply swimming, you can do it all at the Lake of the Ozarks. Add to that all of our on-the-water events like AquaPalooza, Lake of the Ozarks Powerfest and the Shootout powerboat races, or annual Harbor Hops, and you can tell we know how to have fun on the water.”

Perhaps a sign of its popularity, the Lake of the Ozarks attempted to break a record for the world’s largest boat parade last summer. After two Guinness World Record attempts, participants fell just short of a record held in Malaysia.

Lake of the Ozarks was established in 1929 through construction of the Bagnell Dam and officially opened to the public in 1931. It covers more than 54,000 acres of surface area and was once considered one of the largest manmade lakes in the world. The Lake of the Ozarks region consists of Camden, Miller and Morgan counties in mid-Missouri.