KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man admitted he shot a teenager eight times because of the victim’s sexual orientation.

Malachi Robinson, 26, pleaded guilty to a hate crime during a hearing in federal court Thursday.

According to court documents Robinson and the victim, identified as M.S. met by chance at the Kansas City Public Library in May 2019. The two interacted over Facebook Messengers before leaving the library.

Robinson admitted he walked with M.S. near Swope Park under the assumption that he wanted to have an intimate relationship with the victim. When Robinson and M.S. ultimately entered a wooded area nearby, Robinson pulled out his pistol and fired repeatedly at M.S.

Court documents showed Robinson messaged his girlfriend at the same time, saying he “might shoot this boy” because of his sexual orientation.

After the shooting, Robinson ran to his apartment building and hid from investigators.

Robinson entered the plea Thursday as part of a deal. He faces life in prison without the possibility of parole when he is sentenced at a future date.