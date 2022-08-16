KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who was run over by a customized truck on July 30, died on August 15 from his injuries.

The incident happened in a parking lot across the street from the Peppermill Lounge in south Kansas City.

According to police, officers were called to the area just after 2 a.m. The investigation showed that for an unknown reason, the man laid down in the parking lot.

A black Chevrolet pickup truck with custom black 5-spoke rims, a bed cover, sunroof and Kansas City Chiefs emblem on the back window, pulled out of the parking lot and ran over the victim.

The driver stayed for an unknown amount of time before she left without leaving any information for police.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The owner of the vehicle was found a week after the incident occurred.