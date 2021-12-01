Kansas City Zoo announces addition of new chinstrap penguin

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Zoo announced Wednesday the addition of a new species to its cold-weather penguin habitat known as the chinstrap penguin.

The zoo said several weeks ago, it received several macaroni and chinstrap eggs from Sea World San Diego.

“Of those that hatched, two of the chicks are now being fostered by gentoo penguin pairs,” the zoo said Wednesday. “We also have a chinstrap chick that is being fostered by a third gentoo couple.”

The zoo said its care specialists are also keeping busy behind the scenes where they are hand-raising a macaroni and a chinstrap chick that hatched as well.

Names have not been chosen yet for the new additions but the zoo said it will keep the public posted.