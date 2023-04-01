Future location of Kansas City Quilt Museum located near N. 94th and State Ave. in Kansas City, Kan. (FOX4 Photo/Brian Dulle)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Things are once again developing near Kansas Speedway in western Wyandotte County.

Recently announced is the Kansas City Quilt Museum that will be located northeast of N. 94th Street and State Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas.

The museum said it expects to attract around 100,000 visitors per year with an anticipated opening in fall of 2024.

According to the museum’s website, they have met with Wyandotte County Mayor Tyrone Garner and other city officials to discuss plans for the location.

The future museum is located across the street from the now closed Schlitterbahn Water Park, which is now the site of a $330 million development project which will include destination retailers, retail shops, restaurants, automobile dealerships, hotels, multi-family housing and a major multi-sport athletic complex and performance center, along with a youth baseball complex.

In the past two years, multiple buildings in the area, such as the former Wyandotte County Courthouse Annex building and a former Kansas Department of Transportation building, have been demolished to make way for the development project.

The new developers are hoping for a fresh start in the area following the closing of Schlitterbahn.

Financing in the area is being done through STAR bonds and private financing.

The Kansas City Quilt Museum is not connected to the development project, according to the UG. The UG said the owner has not officially submitted any plans to them at this time.