CAMDENTON, Mo. —The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating after a Kansas City man drowned at Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend.

Around 11 p.m. Sunday, Troopers were called to the 43 mile marker along Bollinger Creek Cove. According to MSHP, 56-year-old James D. Roy, of Kansas City, was last seen near a moored vessel when he went under the water and did not resurface. Troopers say it’s unclear how Roy entered the water.

Roy was later pronounced deceased at Mimosa Beach by Camden County Medical Examiner Crystal Lloyd.

MSHP has not provided any additional details about what led up to Roy’s death. FOX4 will update this story as more information becomes available.