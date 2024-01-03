KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs dominated viewership in 2023 with five out of the top ten most-watched primetime telecasts.

Variety released their annual “100 Most-Watched Telecasts” of the year story before we officially entered 2024.

Two Chiefs games took the top spots: Super Bowl LVII and the AFC Championship.

114,956,000 people tuned into the Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl, while 53,478,000 watched the Chiefs beat the Bengals to reach the NFL’s pinnacle.

Kansas City football also claimed the sixth (Lions-Chiefs), seventh (Chiefs-Jets) and tenth (Packers-Chiefs) most-watched primetime telecasts.

San Francisco was the second-most-watched NFL team with three 49ner games making the top ten.

The NFL generally dominates TV ratings, and that happened again with 20 of the top 21 most viewed shows in 2023 being professional football games. The Oscars came in at number 15 with under 20,000,000 viewers.