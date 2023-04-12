PHOTO of Clay County Sheriff’s Office K9 Argos provided by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office

LIBERTY, Mo. — The memory of a fallen Missouri police officer will live on through a K9 that belongs to a department across the state.

Vested Interest plans to donate a K9 vest to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. It will be used to protect K9 Argos against threats like bullets and knives as he works to make the Kansas City area a safer place.

Argos joined the department in September and works with Deputy Zack Petty.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says Argos’ new vest will be embroidered with “Captain David Dorn, St. Louis, MO- EOW 6/2/20.”

Dorn, 77, and a retired police captain were shot and killed in the St. Louis area on June 6, 2020.

He was responding to a burglar alarm at a friend’s pawn shop after looters broke into the store. He confronted the looters and was fatally injured.

At least six people were charged in connection with the looting incident.

Last year a jury convicted 26-year-old Stephan Cannon of first-degree murder and other related charges in Dorn’s murder. A judge sentenced Cannon to life in prison.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. works to provide protective vests and other equipment to law enforcement agencies across the country.

The nonprofit has helped provide more than 5,000 vests to K9s in all 50 states since 2009.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts donations in any dollar amount. Each $985 secures one vest for a K9.