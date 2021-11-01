Juvenile killed while on hay ride in Jackson County

A 7-year-old boy died on Saturday night due to his injuries while on a hay ride.

Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte’ said the incident happened in the 13000 block of Pratt Road, which is an unincorporated area of Jackson County, around 7:40 Saturday night.

The boy was clinging to the trailer when he fell and was struck by the trailer. He was transported to Lee’s Summit Medical Center where he later died.

There is no further information available at this time.