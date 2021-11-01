Jury being selected for Missouri man in Chinese wife’s death

FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Boone County Sheriff’s Department in Columbia, Mo., shows Joseph Elledge. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in the murder trial of Elledge charged with killing his Chinese wife Mengqi Ji. Elledge reported his wife missing in October 2019, when both were University of Missouri students. (Boone County Sheriff’s Department via AP, File)

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Jury selection has begun in the trial of a Missouri man charged with killing his Chinese wife. Joseph Elledge, of Columbia, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Mengqi Ji.

Elledge reported his wife missing in October 2019, prompting numerous searches before her body was found in March in a remote area of Rock Bridge State Park near Columbia.

Prosecutors have suggested that Elledge strangled or suffocated his wife to avoid a divorce and to prevent her from fleeing to China with their young daughter. Ji earned a master’s degree at the University of Missouri after coming to the country from China.