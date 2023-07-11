JOPLIN, Mo. — An area police department shows off some of its newest officers, including those that walk on four legs.

The Joplin Police Department prefers to operate with five K9 officers when possible. They’ve added two new ones recently to reach four. The two new dogs and their handlers were put through their paces out at the department’s training facility across from the airport.

K9 Vice and Officer Lenz K9 Koa and Officer Rich K9 Vice K9 Koa

“I’ve had my dog for less than a year now and I can already tell you how much I love the guy, just everyday I’m out there, I’m always looking through my back door making sure he’s alright in the back yard, going to work with him is so fun and I don’t have any kids but I can see how he’s almost like a son to me I just love the guy so much,” said Daniel Lenz, JPD K9 Handler.

Lenz is a first-time handler, and his dog’s name is “Vice.” Vice is trained in several areas, including tracking, narcotics, and clearing buildings. Vice and Lenz have already started working shifts together on the streets of Joplin.

The department hopes to add one more K9 officer next year.