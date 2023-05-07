JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Public Safety honored the lives and sacrifices of JPD’s Corporal Ben Cooper and Officer Jake Reed yesterday (Saturday) in Jefferson City.

They were two of 11 Missouri officers killed in the line of duty in 2022.

Their names were added to the Law Enforcement Memorial Wall of Honor as part of the annual Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial Service.

742 names are inscribed on the memorial, including 23 from the Joplin Police Department.

The memorial foundation was established in 1985 to remember law enforcement officers who make the ultimate sacrifice for their communities.