SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A racing jet truck from a local business was destroyed in a fire Tuesday night.

The Strafford Fire Department was dispatched around 6:15 p.m. and spent about 45 minutes battling flames that engulfed the “Aftershock” jet fire truck.

Officials said the incident happened while the truck was being tested prior to an upcoming show.

The driver of the vehicle suffered minor burns in the incident and was taken to urgent care to get checked out. SFD also said the truck was a total loss.

“Aftershock” was owned by Flash Fire Jet Truck, a Springfield-based business that also owned “Shockwave,” another jet truck that burned last year.

In July 2022, Chris Darnell, a driver for “Shockwave,” died while racing at an air show in Michigan.

Darnell was racing two planes in “Shockwave” when his truck burst into flames. Police said a mechanical failure caused the vehicle to explode and catch fire.

Heavily involved in motorsports, Darnell was also the owner of Four Wheel Customs in Springfield.