SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The lead pastors at James River Church announced they will be stepping down to allow their children and their spouses to take over leadership at the church.

John and Debbie Lindell have been the lead pastors of James River Church for over 30 years. The couple has decided to transition leadership over the next four years. Their children would take over in 2027.

Their sons, Brandon and David, and their respective wives, Beth and Becky, will take over as co-lead pastors of the church. The two couples have been involved in leadership within the church for the last 12 years.

After the transition, the church said that John and Debbie will continue to serve on the pastoral staff.