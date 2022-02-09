BONNE TERRE, Mo. — FOX 2 is learning more about the work conditions at the Eastern Reception Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre. This comes after several recent violent incidents at the prison.

A correctional officer has worked at the prison for under a year and said he feels unsafe every time he goes to work.

“It can be terrifying at times,” said the correctional officer, who wished to stay anonymous. “At some points, it’s just chaos. There’s no holding it down. They’re doing whatever they want to do.”

There have been several violent incidents recently at the prison. On Saturday, an inmate was assaulted and stabbed. Inmates got into a fight Sunday, and on Monday, a 30-year veteran staff member got stabbed and was sent to the hospital. The correctional officer blames it on staffing shortages at the prison.

“There have been times where we’ve had less than 40 correctional officers in the camp that houses over 3,000 offenders at any given day of the week,” the correctional officer said. “I will say this, if we have a riot, the campus is screwed, because we do not have the staffing to handle it.”

The Bonne Terre prison is maximum security. The correctional officer’s dad, Mike, said he even bought his son a stab vest to protect himself – but his son was told he couldn’t wear it because it wasn’t part of the uniform.

“To me, not letting them wear a stab vest is like telling the police officers, ‘You can’t have a gun. You can’t have a taser. We’re going to send you out on the street to protect your community with a flashlight and a can of mace and handcuffs.’ It’s useless. They’re going to be targeted,” Mike said.

A spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Corrections spoke to FOX 2 on Tuesday and said the department supplies all officers with uniforms and pepper spray. She also said all staff members are given training in defensive tactics.



The department confirmed they are facing staffing shortages in all prisons and are working to pass a bill that would increase staff salaries by 30 percent to incentivize new hires.

Mike said he has written the governor personally, pleading for more protection.



“What’s the big deal on letting these CO’s wearing stab vests underneath their uniforms? There’s not to me,” Mike said.

The prison is still under lockdown and an investigation is ongoing by the Department of Corrections.