JOPLIN, Mo. — “Watch for motorcycles” is what the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) would like you to keep in mind as the weather becomes warmer and outdoor conditions are now ideal for cruising down the open road on two wheels.

The month of May is National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. It’s a time when MoDOT along with the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety, would like to remind motorists to keep a “watch for motorcycles,” and help prevent motorcycle crashes, deaths, and injuries on Missouri roadways.

Motorcycle riders are at greater risk for injury compared to other vehicles. According to MoDOT, preliminary data from 2022 finds there were 151 motorcycle fatalities on Missouri roadways, which account for 14% of roadway fatalities for the year.

Other recent data suggests fatalities resulting from motorcycle crashes is on the rise, not just in Missouri, but in the neighboring state of Arkansas. In fact, Arkansas saw a 21% increase in motorcycles fatalities from 2019 to 2020 — putting the “Natural State” in third, regarding motorcycles deaths nationwide. For every 10,000 motorcycles in Arkansas, 11 motorcycle fatalities were reported.

The data is provided by “QuoteWizard.com LLC.,” a website that connects consumers with insurance providers, but also provides analysis and studies on related topics such as motorcycle crashes and fatalities.

In their study from 2020 — the state of Missouri ranked ninth for the number of deadly motorcycle crashes nationwide that year. For ever 10,000 motorcycles in the “Show-Me State,” nine motorcycle fatalities were reported.

MOTORCYCLE FATALITIES IN EACH STATE

STATE DEATHS PER 10K MOTORCYCLES Mississippi 12 Texas 12 Arkansas 11 Florida 10 Louisiana 9 South Carolina 9 Missouri 9 Tennessee 9 Georgia 9 North Carolina 8 Kentucky 8 Wyoming 8 Maryland 8 Arizona 7 West Virginia 7 New Mexico 7 Nevada 7 Michigan 7 Colorado 7 Indiana 7 Connecticut 6 Kansas 6 Nebraska 6 Delaware 6 California 6 Pennsylvania 5 New York 5 Ohio 5 Oklahoma 5 South Dakota 5 Oregon 5 Virginia 5 Illinois 5 Hawaii 5 New Jersey 5 Rhode Island 5 Maine 5 Utah 5 North Dakota 5 Alabama 5 Montana 4 Vermont 4 Idaho 4 Iowa 4 Washington 4 Wisconsin 4 Massachusetts 4 Minnesota 3 New Hampshire 3 Alaska 2 This table was composed by QuoteWizard.com LLC., regarding motorcycle fatalities in each state in 2020. The fatality rate was calculated using 2020 fatality numbers per 10,000 registered motorcycles.

Due to their smaller profile, motorcyclists are more susceptible to being hidden in a vehicle’s blind spots or simply being overlooked. MoDOT says motorists can help improve the safety of motorcyclists by always paying attention and looking twice.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) offers the following tips to drivers on how to prevent a fatal crash with a motorcycle:

Allow the motorcycle the full width of a lane at all times.

Always signal when changing lanes or merging with traffic.

Check all mirrors and blind spots for motorcycles before changing lanes or merging with traffic, especially at intersections.

Never drive distracted or impaired.

Experts recommend riders also complete motorcycle training before getting out on the road. There are 31 training locations in Missouri. You can find these training locations as well as other key safety information, HERE.