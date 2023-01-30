KSNF/KODE — No doubt, it’s been plenty busy for road crews and first responders all across the Four States.

In Missouri, according to the highway patrol, there were a total of 81 crashes, 52 stranded motorists, and 161 calls for service between 8 p.m. last night and 8 a.m. this morning.

All of the incidents were due to poor road conditions and, in some cases, drivers simply driving too fast on slick roads.

Officials tell us a majority of wrecks happened on I-44, and in areas south of I-44, down to the Missouri-Arkansas state line.

At 10 a.m. state troopers were actively responding to 21 wrecks in that area.

Joplin police were still getting reports of slide-offs late this morning and early this afternoon.

“MoDOT” crews, meanwhile, continue to treat roads.

Residents are advised to say inside if at all possible, and if they have to be out, simply take it slow.

To stay up-to-date on road conditions and closures, we have links to “MoDOT” here, “KDOT” here, “ODOT” here, and “ArDOT” here.