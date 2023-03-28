ST. LOUIS — We’re just two days away from the 2023 home opener for the St. Louis Cardinals. To catch the action this year, you’ll want to plan ahead.

The St. Louis Cardinals will play 162 games from late March to early October. When you can’t make it to the ballpark, most games will be available on TV broadcast through Bally Sports Midwest.

There is one option available through which Cardinals fans might be able to watch the games for free, but there’s a couple of twists. You must live outside of the St. Louis DMA, per MLB guidelines, and you must be a T-Mobile customers.

If you meet both criteria, there’s a limited-time offer for you to potentially watch St. Louis Cardinals games for free.

T-Mobile is offering a free season-long MLB.TV subscription for customers through the “T-Mobile Tuesdays” app. Some restrictions, including local blackouts, may apply. The deal will work similar to one offered for MLS Season Pass through T-Mobile.

The offer is available for customers from Tuesday, March 28 to next Tuesday, April 4. These are the steps you need to follow to redeem it…

Download the “T-Mobile Tuesdays” app and sign in with their phone number. If needed, click here for details on the app.

Scroll down and select the offer that reads “Free season of MLB.TV.” Click that box, and select the option that says “Save To My Stuff”

Tap the “Redeem.” You will be redirected to the MLB.TV login page. Sign in or create an MLB.TV account. The app will tell you once this is successful.

Download the MLB.TV app to your mobile device to enjoy your subscription.

Most important thing to remember, if you’re in St. Louis and can’t catch the Cardinals, you will have access to broadcasts for the other 29 teams in which they don’t play the Cardinals. The same principle goes for if you are in a market for a different local team. For example, broadcasts of the Guardians are subject to blackout restrictions in the Cleveland DMA.

In a nutshell, if you’re a Cardinals fan hours away from St. Louis and like to follow the games on TV, sign up for this immediately. For others, check with your local cable providers to see where Bally Sports Midwest will be available.

For more information on the “T-Mobile Tuesdays” deal, click here. For more information on MLB.TV and to check your eligibility for a subscription, click here.