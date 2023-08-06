KSNF/KODE — Even though the next election is still several months away, election officials say now is a great time to make sure you’ll have what you need to go to the polls.

The next election in the “Show Me State” is set for Tuesday, February 6th of next year.

Here in Missouri — those can consist of items like bond questions.

Secretary of State John Ashcroft says for anyone wanting to vote in an election — it’s best to bring a government-issued photo ID, like a driver’s license, passport, or military I.D. with you.

“If they don’t have one of those at the polls on the day of the election, they’ll still be able to vote, as long as they’re registered. They’ll just have to vote a provisional ballot. So if they could bring that government-issued photo ID, that’d be best,” said John Ashcroft, (R) Missouri Secretary of State.

In Missouri, you must be 17 and a half years of age to register to vote, and 18 to actually cast a ballot.

You also have to be a U.S. citizen and a Missouri resident.

If you’d like to check the status of your voter registration — or get information on how to register, visit the link here.