KSNF/KODE — Southwest Missouri’s new congressman hopes to make it easier to travel around the region.

Eric Burlison, who was in Joplin last week has been appointed to the “House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.”

It’s one of three congressional committees on which he’ll sit.

He says it’s especially important because one of his goals is to see a bigger focus on I-44 and its much-needed construction projects.

“For anyone who sees that knows that it’s a bottleneck road. It’s an arterial road that’s important to our community and it’s congested. So it needs, we need to if we’re going to spend money, I would rather spend money there,” said Congressman. Eric Burlison, (R).

Burlison was also appointed to the oversight committee — and the education and workforce committee.