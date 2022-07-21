JOPLIN, Mo. — A local lawmaker is highlighting historically low unemployment in Missouri.

State representative Bob Bromley is pointing to the June statewide rate of 2.8%. That’s the lowest rate for Missouri since they started keeping records in 1976.

It’s more than a point and a half lower than last year with an increase of more than 65,000 jobs.

“The best thing you can do for a family is make sure they have a good job. And so, we’ve had a lot of laws that Governor Parson pushed, a lot of things on workforce development. We’ve given a lot of money for scholarships. We’ve also given a lot of incentives for businesses in order to keep their employees employed,” said MO REP. Bob Bromley, R.

Bromley also pointed out the statewide total which has stayed at or below the national rate for the last five years.