JOPLIN, Mo. — As we turned over our calendar’s to 2024, many people pledged to turn over some old ways for new habits and self improvement in the new year.
According to a new survey from BetKentucky, 94% of Americans have set a New Year’s resolution for 2024. With the current cost-of-living crisis affecting many Americans, the top New Year’s resolution is to save money and budget better.
When looking at the study state-by-state, here are Missouri’s most popular New Year’s resolutions:
|#
|NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTIONS
|*PERCENTAGE OF THE VOTES %
|1
|Save money and budget better
|46%
|2
|Lose weight and get fit
|31%
|3
|Eat healthier and improve diet
|28%
|4
|Improve mental health and reduce stress
|19%
|5
|Travel more and explore new places
|15%
|6
|Strengthen relationships with family and friends
|13%
|7
|Learn a new skill or hobby
|9%
|8
|Advance in my career or find a new job
|7%
|9
|Reduce drinking consumption
|4%
Between October 31 – November 3, 3,000 Americans over 21 were polled; 49% were male and 51% were female. When breaking down the age of the participants it showed 20% were in the range 21-34, 19% in the range 35-44, 19% in the range 44-54, 18% in the range 55-64, and 24% over 65+.
You can check out the full survey — “Exploring America’s New Year’s Resolutions” — HERE.