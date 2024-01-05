JOPLIN, Mo. — As we turned over our calendar’s to 2024, many people pledged to turn over some old ways for new habits and self improvement in the new year.

According to a new survey from BetKentucky, 94% of Americans have set a New Year’s resolution for 2024. With the current cost-of-living crisis affecting many Americans, the top New Year’s resolution is to save money and budget better.

When looking at the study state-by-state, here are Missouri’s most popular New Year’s resolutions:

#NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTIONS*PERCENTAGE OF THE VOTES %
1Save money and budget better46%
2Lose weight and get fit31%
3Eat healthier and improve diet28%
4Improve mental health and reduce stress19%
5Travel more and explore new places15%
6Strengthen relationships with family and friends13%
7Learn a new skill or hobby9%
8Advance in my career or find a new job7%
9Reduce drinking consumption4%
*Percentages add up to over 100% as participants could vote “all that apply.” (Survey data compiled by BetKentucky.com)

Between October 31 – November 3, 3,000 Americans over 21 were polled; 49% were male and 51% were female. When breaking down the age of the participants it showed 20% were in the range 21-34, 19% in the range 35-44, 19% in the range 44-54, 18% in the range 55-64, and 24% over 65+.

You can check out the full survey — “Exploring America’s New Year’s Resolutions” — HERE.