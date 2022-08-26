KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials found a gun in a student’s locker at a Park Hill middle school Friday, and a 13-year-old is in custody.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office said the weapon was found at Lakeview Middle School. The school was placed on hold “out of an abundance of caution” at about 10:30 a.m. and was lifted at 11 a.m.

Regardless though, that didn’t stop parents from pulling their kids out of school.

“I don’t feel like he’s safe here,” parent Kristine Muck told FOX4 Friday.

Muck said she heard about the situation through FOX4’s news story. Park Hill Schools sent out an email about Friday’s situation, but Muck hadn’t checked her email yet.

“An email?” said Muck, who has a sixth grader at the school. “Who gets on? You have people working during the day. They cannot get on and check their email.”

Muck said it’s hard for parents to check their email while they’re working throughout the day.

“They think it’s OK to send an email, not an automated call saying, ‘Hey there’s an issue. The school’s on lockdown.’ We should be notified in some way other than an email,” she continued.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office said they supply the school with a resource officer. The school was put on a hold for about a half an hour Friday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“But we did want to make the public aware that the incident did happen,” Maj. Erik Holland said in an interview with FOX4 Friday. “The safety of the students was not in jeopardy. At the moment, it’s been addressed. The student’s not in the building, and he’s in custody.”

Muck said school shootings are one of her daily worries. She just put her son back into public school this year.

“It’s scary,” she said. “This is why I took him out because I’m finding out through the news. It’s sad.”

There is no threat currently to the school, students or staff.

Officials took a 13-year-old boy associated with the locker where the gun was found into custody.

The sheriff’s office did not release any information about how officials learned about the weapon.

“The safety of our schools is a top priority for both the Platte County Sheriff’s Office and the Park Hill School District. We have a strong working relationship with the Park Hill School District to help protect our schools, the students, and the staff. The good work performed by the staff of the Park Hill School District and our school resource officers is what allows us to keep our kids safe.” Platte County Sheriff Mark Owen

FOX4 reached out to the Park Hill School District for more information; the district sent us this letter sent to families following the incident: