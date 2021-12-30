Governor Parson to end COVID-19 state of emergency

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced today that the COVID-19 state of emergency will expire on December 31. He had declared the state of emergency back in March 2020.

Governor Parson stated in a press release, “Thanks to the effectiveness of the vaccine, widespread efforts to mitigate the virus, and our committed health care professionals, past needs to continue the state of emergency are no longer present,” Governor Parson said. “Over the last 22 months, we have coordinated with local, state, and private partners to mitigate COVID-19 and work towards returning to normalcy. We all now know how to best fight and prevent serious illness from this virus. The State stands ready to provide assistance and response, but there is no longer a need for a state of emergency.

Only 20 other states have related COVID-19 state of emergencies still in place, with three of those bordering Missouri.

Governor Parson said that Missouri never had mandates or forced lockdowns. He said the main focus was on providing support and assistance to Missourians, health care facilities, and businesses. He also gave encouragement to get vaccinated and stay diligent as we continue to battle COVID-19 while trying to live our normal lives.

It was also stated in the release that Agencies, boards, commissions, and departments are able to pursue rulemaking if permanent changes to regulations are needed after December 31 to improve long-term outcomes for Missourians, health care facilitates, and businesses.

With a COVID-19 vaccination being the best method of serious illness prevention, and over 62 percent of Missourians choosing to get the vaccine, Missouri now stands in December alone with 565,000 doses of the vaccine being administered with 42 percent being part of the primary vaccine series.

It was also communicated to healthcare workers in Missouri that there will be flexibility during this period of transition.