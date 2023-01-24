JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Today, Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 23-02. This activates the Missouri National Guard to assist local authorities in responding to the forecasted severe winter weather (forecasted to begin across Missouri Tuesday evening).

The order also extends the existing State of Emergency established in Executive Order 22-08, and later modified and extended in 22-11.

“As always, we pray for the best but want to be prepared for the worst,” Governor Parson said. “While we hope Missourians will see little disruption due to forecasted winter weather, state government and the Missouri National Guard will be on alert to assist with response efforts if the need arises. Roadways could become increasingly hazardous, and we want to urge Missourians to be prepared and avoid traveling in poor conditions.”

Executive Order 23-02 will expire on February 28, 2023, unless otherwise terminated or extended.

