JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Governor Mike Parson appointed four people to judicial circuit courts Friday.

Anthony Horvath of Linn was appointed to Putnam County’s 3rd Judicial Circuit as an Associate Circuit Judge. Chris McDonough of Weldon Springs was appointed to Division 5’s 11th Judicial Circuit as the Circuit Judge. Robert W. Cornejo of St. Peters was appointed to Division 13’s 11th Judicial Circuit as an Associate Circuit Judge. Mathew Houston of Pacific was appointed to Franklin County’s 20th Judicial Circuit as an Associate Circuit Judge.

Horvath is the Deputy Judge Advocate General for the Missouri National Guard. He earned a Bachelor of Science in justice systems from Truman State University and his law degree from Saint Louis University School of Law. He will fill the Associate Circuit Judge vacancy created by the death of the Honorable Samuel D. Frank.

McDonough is an Associate Circuit Judge for the 11th Judicial Circuit. He earned a Bachelor of Science in management from Maryville University, a Master of Science in Business Administration from Fontbonne University, and his law degree from Saint Louis University School of Law. Judge McDonough will fill the Circuit Judge vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Jon A. Cunningham.

Cornejo is the Chairman of the Labor and Industrial Relations Commission. He earned a Bachelor of Science in political science from Washington University and his law degree from the University of Missouri–Columbia School of Law. He will fill the Associate Circuit Judge vacancy created by the appointment of McDonough to Circuit Judge.

Houston is an Assistant Prosecuting Attorney for Franklin County. He earned a Bachelor of Science in criminology and criminal justice from the University of Missouri–St. Louis and his law degree from Saint Louis University School of Law. He will fill the Associate Circuit Judge vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable David L. Hoven.