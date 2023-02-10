JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson has ordered the Missouri State Capitol dome to shine red and gold beginning Friday, February 10, 2023, in celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII appearance. The dome will light red and gold each day through Sunday, February 12.

“On this Red Friday, this 57th Governor is celebrating our Kansas City Chiefs all the way through Super Bowl 57,” Governor Parson said. “The Kansas City Chiefs are Missouri’s team, and our State Capitol will shine bright in red and gold as this state and millions of fans across the Kingdom cheer them on this weekend. The Chiefs have made us proud time and time again, and we know this weekend against the Philadelphia Eagles will be no exception.”

The Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LVII, which will mark the Chiefs’ third Super Bowl in four years.

Governor Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson plan to meet with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro prior to Sunday’s game to formally place a friendly wager, which was announced on social media earlier this week.

“I’m predicting a 30-27 Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory,” Governor Parson said. “Arizona hasn’t ever seen heat like this – Let’s Go Chiefs!”

Governor Parson and First Lady Parson privately purchased their tickets to attend Super Bowl LVII. Aside from their standard security detail, there will be no cost to state taxpayers.