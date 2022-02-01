JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Gov. Mike Parson has declared a state of emergency for Missouri ahead of a major winter storm that is expected to affect areas across the state over the next two days.

The executive order was signed Tuesday, which allows state agencies such as the Missouri National Guard to help local areas with emergency preparation and response, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

“Severe winter weather isn’t something we are strangers to here in the State of Missouri, but we must be prepared for the worst,” Parson said.

“By signing this Order, we enable our emergency management professionals to have every tool and resource available to aid Missourians, protect lives, and respond to this winter storm. We encourage all Missourians to be vigilant and take precautions to avoid hazardous road conditions and keep themselves and their families safe.”

The wintry precipitation is expected to start in northern Missouri by early Tuesday evening and expand to the southeast through the night and into early Wednesday, according to the press release. The National Weather Service is predicting 8-15 inches in accumulation for central Missouri.

The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency is working with the National Weather Service (NWS), the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), and the Missouri State Highway Patrol to coordinate response as well as plan for potential resource requests, the press release states.

Below is a list of precaution measures Missourians should take during the winter weather as stated in the press release:

Follow their local weather forecast for updates, along with news coverage of local conditions and the MoDOT Traveler Information Map.

Avoid travel if at all possible over the next couple days.

If travel is necessary, allow extra time, slow down, and increase following distance. Ensure the gas tank is full, dress appropriately for the conditions, and have an emergency kit that contains snacks, water, phone chargers, blankets, flashlights, etc.

If stranded, plan for potential response delays. Stay in the vehicle while waiting for help.

Beware of black ice, particularly on bridges and overpasses as well as other elevated surfaces.

Regularly check on the elderly and those who may need additional help.

For more winter weather safety tips, click here. For the latest conditions of Missouri road conditions, click here. To read the governor’s full executive order, click here.