MISSOURI — Tech giant Google will pay hundreds of millions of dollars to the Show Me State to settle a court case.

Missouri, and attorneys general from across the nation, sued Google in 2021 for, quote, “unlawfully monopolizing the market of Android app distribution and in-app payment processing.”

In a press release, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey says the state, quote, “has played a key role in the fight to hold giant tech companies accountable for anticompetitive business practices,” end quote.

As part of the settlement, Google will pay 630 million dollars in restitution to consumers who made purchases on the “Google Play Store” between August 2016 and September 2023, and were harmed by what the Attorney General’s office calls “anticompetitive practices.”

Google will also pay seventy million dollars in penalties.