WARREN COUNTY, Mo. – A 207-acre winery in Warren County is on the market for $4 million.

The vineyard was purchased by two brothers in 1997, but Lost Creek Vineyard bears little resemblance to what the brothers saw on their first day at the site.

Tom Frichtel and Steve Frichtel bought the property in pieces over the years

“We would love to see it move forward as a winery and we would like to see it stay intact,” Larry Frichtel, Steve’s son, said. He was 15 when his dad and uncle purchased the property. Larry said he and Tom were the “driving forces” behind the winery.

The Frichtel brothers were first inspired by their neighbor to start planting grapes. They dedicated three acres of their land to it and grew grapes as a hobby. They sold the grapes to other wineries in the area. Eventually, they bought their neighbor’s property and doubled their grape growing capacity. That same year, they planted another four acres. Grapes are now grown on 12 acres at Lost Creek Vineyard.

The winery is named for the creek on the property. It is known to locals as a place to go off-roading. The creek then dumps out into the Missouri River, which is also on the property.

Inside Lost Creek Vineyard

Photos courtesy: John Kaddouri of Frankly Living Real Estate Photography

John Kaddouri of Frankly Living Real Estate Photography

“You can see the mouth of the Lost Creek from the Katy Trail over a 100-year-old bridge,” Larry said.

The winery is located at 21356 Gore Road. It is just about 20 miles from Marthasville and 10 miles from Hermann.

“We would like to find the right fit for the community. The community is awesome,” Larry said.

Lost Creek Vineyard opened to the public 11 years ago.

“Everything was just kind of by chance. Most of this adventure that we’ve gone through here,” Larry said.

The property has two manmade lakes, the Missouri River, a slough, and Lost Creek.

“If you like water, there are not many properties that have this much water,” Larry said

It also has 26 acres of farm fields that the Frichtels have sharecropped. Those fields grow corn and beans.

The rest of the acreage gives people the opportunity to fish, duck hunt, deer hunt, morel mushroom hunt, ride bikes on the Katy Trail, hike, search for arrowheads, and more.

“The piece of property sells itself,” Larry said. “Nothing beats coming to the property.

The property is listed by Westbound Real Estatee LLC.

The property is listed by Westbound Real Estatee LLC.