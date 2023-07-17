SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A gas main has exploded north of Lake Springfield, leaving hundreds without power.

According to the City Utilities outage map, about 1,700 customers are now affected by the explosion.

Police are currently making people leave the area of the 5000 block of South Charleston Avenue as the fire is expanding and power lines could potentially fall.

City Utilities said on Twitter that the explosion occurred as crews were performing maintenance on its natural gas distribution system. CU said no injuries were reported.

Springfield Police Department officers are on the scene assisting with the evacuation of the area.

The Springfield Fire Chief is urging the public to avoid the area to allow emergency workers to safely get the fire under control.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.