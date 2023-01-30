MISSOURI — Some people can’t help but push the envelope, and the absolute chaotic creativity used to push said envelope can be quite shocking. The Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) rejected nearly 500 personalized license plates in 2022.

The DOR website says no license plates will be issued containing any combination of letters and numbers that are obscene, profane, offensive, or offensive to good taste.

A list of rejected plates obtained through the Missouri Sunshine law has revealed just how far some people will go. Popular rejects were jabs at President Joe Biden, explicit referrals to privy parts, and profanity.

Check out ten of the least offensive below:

An introvert submitted this one.

A fair warning to those who aggressively tailgate on the interstate.

One may wonder what Troy did to elicit such a response.



A valid but rude question.







Perhaps a fan of the popular band “The Killers,” or someone part of a different band of people submitted this one.

This is a popular online acronym rejected twice for a slightly different spelling. It refers to the Twilight saga when the glittering vampire Edward says to Bella “This is the skin of a killer.” One can imagine why it was rejected.

For a full list of rejected plates, you can check out this list here.