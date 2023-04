MISSOURI — A potential funding boost could mean improvements at a couple of southwest Missouri state parks.

Lawmakers in the House have approved a measure that would give $431 million to certain facilities around the state.

The list includes more than one and a half million dollars for renovations and upgrades at Roaring River State Park in Cassville.

Another $670,000 is earmarked for Stockton State Park. The Senate has not yet voted on the funding in House Bill-17.